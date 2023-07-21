Skip to Content
Sunny and Warm

By
Published 8:54 AM

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

As high pressure maintains its grip on the Pacific NW, we will see another sunny, warm day across central oregon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90's, once again. Nw winds will ramp up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to mid 50's and breezes will become light and variable after midnight. 

Sunny skies are in our forecast for just about as far as we can see. We will see a fairly warm weekend with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Slightly cooler temperatures will carry us through next week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80's. While winds may be a little gusty in the afternoon, they will become much lighter overnight. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Local Forecast

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

