Sunny and Warm

As high pressure maintains its grip on the Pacific NW, we will see another sunny, warm day across central oregon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90's, once again. Nw winds will ramp up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to mid 50's and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny skies are in our forecast for just about as far as we can see. We will see a fairly warm weekend with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Slightly cooler temperatures will carry us through next week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80's. While winds may be a little gusty in the afternoon, they will become much lighter overnight.

