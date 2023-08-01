Warm, windy conditions with more haze

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Hazy conditions from nearby fires will persist today, with the most impact still expected in Deschutes county. The smoke will likely stay with us Tuesday night before potentially clearing up, slightly, later in the week. The Air Quality Advisory has been extended through noon on Wednesday for most of the area.

High pressure remains anchored over the central United States for the next several days. As a result we will have normal to slightly above normal temperatures through, at least, Wednesday. This warming trend is evident in today’s forecast with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Our overnight lows will remain fairly consistent, in the mid 50s for the rest of the week

With these warm, dry conditions, we will likely see an increase in wind speeds through portions of the Cascades and in Central Oregon. Some areas might even experience gusts up to 20mph this afternoon and evening. Conditions should become light and variable sometime after midnight in most of the region, before picking up again going into Wednesday which is expected to see the strongest winds across the area. Additionally, there is a chance we'll see some showers near the end of the week as low pressure moves west into our region, but we will have more information as it develops.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US