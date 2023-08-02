More wind with possible storms incoming

Hello Central Oregon! We have another afternoon of seasonably hot conditions in the upper 80s and lower 90s headed our way. Overnight lows are fairly consistent in the upper 40s to mid 50s. There’s still widespread haze in the region, though we hope to see some of that smoke dissipate later this week. Deschutes county remains under an Air Quality Alert until at least noon.

Pressure intensifying just to our east continues to build, bringing with it more increased wind conditions today into Thursday afternoon and evening; that’s around when we expect to see southeastern portions of the PacNW begin to experience a changing pattern, as the storm activity centered over the Rockies sends a monsoonal wave into our region. As a result, southeast end even parts of central Oregon will see increasing chances for storm activity through the end of the week.

These conditions prompted The National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch in most of Central Oregon, including Deschutes County, Thursday morning through Friday evening. Lightning generated by storms (especially those occurring during the hottest parts of the day) my ignite the dry grass and brush in the region and lead to more wildfire activity. As of Tuesday morning, the Bedrock Fire has burned over 10k acres and sits at around 5% containment.

