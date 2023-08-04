Fire weather watch despite cooling temepratures

Happy Friday, friends! Moderate rain showers as well as scattered thunderstorms are on the way, this afternoon and evening. Extremely dry air will likely cause any rain to evaporate before reaching the ground.

These conditions combined with warm afternoon temperatures will generate some gusty winds and an increased chance of wildfires due to dry lightning strikes. As a result, a fire weather watch for most of the region remains in place until 11pm.

What precipitation we do get this afternoon should clear up by this evening and overnight but a similar pattern of scattered afternoon showers will likely return again on Saturday. Sunday should be partly cloudy and in the mid 80s.

Highs today will be a few degrees cooler throughout the region, in the middle to lower 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 50s.

Deschutes County and portions of the rest of the state remain under air quality alert until further notice due to wildfire smoke from the Bedrock and Grade fires.

