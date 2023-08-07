A mix of clouds and sunshine today, some showers possible later in the day

An area of low pressure is located to our north and east and will be able to spin around some spotty showers in the afternoon. Expect to see mainly a mix of sunshine and clouds, but a stray shower or storm is not out of the question.

The Bedrock Fire is still expected to provide the region with some smoke, so the Air Quality Alert is still in effect until further notice for Deschutes County.

As for the weather this week, to our north and east there will be a better chance for rainy and stormy weather. Central Oregon is not expected to receive much in the way of we weather, but a few stray storms may arrive in the region from time to time.

The overall pattern is calling for warm condition, partly cloudy skies and a northwest breeze.

The Bedrock Fire continues to grow, last report from this morning has the blaze at over 12k acres and only 5% contained.

