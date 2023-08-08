A break from stormy conditions

Hello and happy Tuesday, friends!

We will be experiencing mostly clear weather and a break from the recent stormy pattern due to a high pressure system that will pass over the area today and overnight. There may be a chance of some showers to the east of Central Oregon, but for the moment, our region appears to be clear. This trend should last throughout our work week.

Winds today are mostly north and northwest at around 5-10mph but could increase in speed overnight with some areas seeing gusts up to 20mph. We may see even gustier conditions by Wednesday afternoon and evening, however, humidity is forecast to remain above critical levels, so no fire warning is yet anticipated in response.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows remain in the 50s. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast this week with some partly cloudy conditions at night. Our sunrise this morning was at 6:00 am and you can expect sunset to be taking place around 8:20pm. An air quality alert remains in Deschutes county until further notice but smoke levels have improved slightly.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US