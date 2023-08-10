Dry pattern persists, hot conditions expected next week

There was a line of rain showers that moved across the northeast quarter of the state Wednesday, generally over the Wallowa Mountains. Central Oregon stayed dry and breezy. The dry and breezy pattern will persist for several days, but much warmer conditions are expected.

The high temps this weekend will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday then reach the low 90s Sunday. The mercury in the thermometer will top out each afternoon over 90 for several days. Our seven-day planner has the region near 100 by late in the week.

The area will be dry as well, so the severe drought conditions remain. The updated Drought Monitor has been released and there is hardly any change in the report from last week to this week. Deschutes County is under a severe drought scenario from roughly Highway 97 east,

The fire weather situation is not looking good as the dry and hot pattern may allow for rapid fire growth next week. The smoke continues to migrate into Central Oregon from the several fires just to our west. The Bedrock, Salmon, Lookout and now the Wiley fire (located 10 miles east of Sweet Home).



Stay safe, stay hydrated.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US