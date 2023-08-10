More warm, hazy days ahead

Expect dry weather for, at least, the next 7 days. Chances of rain in our direct area are extremely low as the Pacific Northwest experiences a northwesterly flow combined with as a high pressure system off the coast, that will likely intensify over the weekend. As a result much of Central Oregon is expected to stay listed in the severe drought category.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s today and through the end of the week, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. The warming trend will almost certainly continue, with high temperatures in the 90s by late this weekend and early next week.

Today, moderate winds will likely pick up again in the afternoons and evening, gusting as high as 20 mph before dying down again overnight.

We continue to experience haze from wildfire smoke. The Bedrock fire remains the largest source of smoke in our area, but we are also affected by several smaller fires including the Salmon and Lookout fires.

We have been shifting between good and moderately unhealthy air quality levels, but have not yet been placed back on an alert.