Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy shoots driver during chase of tractor-trailer
By JOYCE LUPIANI
COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 85 north near mile marker 53 (Sharpsburg McCollum Road) in Coweta County.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Interstate 85 at around 12:25 p.m. in reference to a stolen tractor-trailer that was being electronically tracked.
Deputies located the tractor-trailer and attempted to stop it. The tractor-trailer began swerving and almost struck multiple motorists.
The Sheriff’s Office used “deadly force” due to the threat of life to civilians and law enforcement officers.
A construction worker who was near the scene told CBS46 he heard between 10-15 shots and multiple police sirens.
The male driver was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
