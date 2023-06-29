Father writes ‘Daddies Bake Cakes Too!’ for brave daughter who had brain surgery

By Sean Daly

BRANDON, Florida (WFTS) — Jeff Mejias Jr. always wanted to write a children’s book. After all, he has four kids and A LOT of material from which to choose.

But the perfect topic wouldn’t finally present itself until after the family endured a nightmare.

“I was inspired by my daughter Audriana, who, a couple of years ago, became ill with a brain bleed,” he said of his 12-year-old child. “She spent a couple months in the hospital learning how to walk again and talk again. She doesn’t play sports like she used to or draw like she used to, but she bakes better than ever.”

Baking is a father-daughter bonding activity, so Mejias got to work on his book: “Daddies Bake Cakes Too!” now available at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and other major outlets.

“I just thought it was really sweet of him,” Audriana said.

Mejias will use part of the book proceeds to establish a nonprofit called the Sprout Foundation, which will fund a concept called “Bedroom in a Box,” bringing the comforts of home to kids and families stuck in hospitals for long stays.

“When she was able to speak a little bit, she whispered to me, breaking down, that she missed her room, her home,” Mejias said.

“Bedroom in a Box is something that could help kids feel not far away from home,” Audriana added.

