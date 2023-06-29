Omaha advocates outraged over bond set for woman accused of manslaughter, tampering with evidence

By John Brown

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — Former State Senator Ernie Chambers is taking on what he calls racism and sexism in a court case.

Jessica Hernandez is accused of manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of Carlos Salguero-Canar. Her bond is at $10 million. A co-defendant, Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez, also faces manslaughter charges. But, his bond is at $200,000.

“Ten million is 50 times more than $200,000,” Chambers said. “This is so disproportionate that it makes the angels of justice shudder.”

Chambers said he would file a complaint against Judge Grant Forsberg. Hernandez is back in court, June 29, where there will be a hearing on whether her bond should be reduced.

