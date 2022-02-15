Grab a coffee — or a pizza — and help NeighborImpact expand its warehouse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, MOD Pizza and Dutch Bros are partnering with NeighborImpact to help build a new food warehouse, one cup and one pie at a time.

This Thursday, Feb. 17, MOD Pizza in the Cascade Village Mall will donate a portion of the day’s sales to NeighborImpact. Then on Friday, Dutch Bros will celebrate Dutch Luv by donating $1 of every coffee drink sold to NeighborImpact. Proceeds from both events will benefit NeighborImpact’s food warehouse capital campaign.

In the last quarter of 2021, NeighborImpact’s Food Bank distributed food to 144,052 individuals—reflecting a 63 percent increase in just three years.

The existing 30-year-old warehouse distributes more pounds of food per square foot than any other food bank in the 21-agency state food banking network. Expanding the food warehouse will enable the Food Bank to keep up with the increasing need for food locally and ensure health code compliance.

Support the effort to fight hunger in Central Oregon by quenching your own at MOD Pizza on Thursday and Dutch Bros on Friday.