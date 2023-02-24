Winter weather advisory, more snow in places as frigid temperatures warm

The recent winter storm has left our roads slick and icy. Slowing travel and causing accidents and road closures throughout the state.

A Winter weather advisory has been issued for Deschutes county, focusing on the southern and western regions of the county. It remains in effect until noon on Sunday.

Sisters and La Pine are expected to be the hardest hit with continuing weather.

More snow is expected along the crest, less so on the eastern slopes

Continued winds are also likely with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

This will further decrease visibility, be sure to plan ahead.

The low pressure system off the coast between Portland and Seattle has moved away, and taken some of the worst of the winter weather with it.

The high pressure system far out in the Pacific Ocean is still pushing some winds and cloud coverage towards the coast and we will continue to feel linger effects for the next couple days.

We are unseasonably cold for this time in February. While winter weather is expected the frigid temperatures we’ve been dealing with are lower than expected.

Not as bad as the record low from last year however where temperatures got as low as negative six degrees.

Something to be thankful for.

In more good news, tonight’s lows are expected to be slightly warmer than yesterday’s as we gear up for a bit of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday.

We’ll see mid to high forties throughout the region on Saturday. But do remember the winter weather advisory with possible snow and the south and west, and intense winds throughout could keep visibility low and travel dangerous.

Warmer days are on the horizon as we look ahead to next week. We’re looking at spotty sunshine throughout through the week, just some light cloud coverage.

The temperatures should remain consistent in the low to mid forties as well.

A slight chance of continued precipitation on Sunday and the early part of next week before that clears up later in the week.

