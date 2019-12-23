White Christmas is a possibility

Weather

Some people in Central Oregon woke up to a dusting of snow Monday, but the rest of the day saw mostly sunny skies, with temperatures at or above average.

The High Desert will dip into temperatures well below freezing Monday night, with several cities bottoming out in the teens.

Christmas Eve is expected to look similar to Monday, with mostly sunny skies and average temperatures.

There is a 30% chance for snow to fall overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. That chance for snow ends by 10 a.m., and the rest of Christmas will be mostly sunny.