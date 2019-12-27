Chances for rain and snow return

Weather

Central Oregon saw partly cloudy skies and sunny conditions throughout the day Friday, and one glorious sunset!

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies as the High Desert inches closer to another chance for rain and snow showers.

Most of the region has a 30% chance at seeing rain and snow Sunday morning, while La Pine has a 70% chance at seeing those conditions. If it does snow, it would be less than an inch.

Central Oregon's next chance for any precipitation after this weekend comes on New Year's Eve, with a slight chance for rain to fall at night.