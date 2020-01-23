Warm & wet

Weather

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

An airflow pattern sets up today that will keep us wet and warm for the next few days. Our clouds will thicken over the course of the day and showers will develop as we get to the late afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the mid 40's to low 50's and southerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph; with gusts a bit higher in some areas. Rain is likely tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30's. Breezes will turn SE at 10-15 mph.

Rain showers will taper off Friday morning and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50's. That break will be short lived, however, as rain showers return Friday night and it is likely that rainy conditions will stay with us right through the weekend. We will see a chance of snow mixing with the rain Sunday night as lows dip to the low to mid 30's. A chance of mixed showers, rain during the day and snow overnight, will stay with us through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!