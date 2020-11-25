Chances for rain and snow Wednesday before a dry Thanksgiving

Weather

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

There are two Winter Weather Advisories in effect along the Cascades, one of which will impact us here in town.

One of those advisories runs along the East Slopes of the Cascades, and that one expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The other, along the West Slopes, ends Thursday morning at 4 a.m.

That latter includes La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters, where rain and snow is expected through the evening. However, new snow accumulation should be less than a half an inch, while Mt. Bachelor, Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass will likely welcome at least three new inches.

With that in mind, please use caution if you plan on traveling along the passes for the holiday.

The rest of us have a slight chances at seeing rain and snow in town, except for those of you who live in Madras, where no precipitation is expected.

Your Thanksgiving Day will look and feel a lot different - partly cloudy skies to begin the day, with mostly clear conditions in the evening.

Forecast highs on Thursday will be scattered in the high 30s to high 40s, while forecast lows will fall below average in the teens and 20s.