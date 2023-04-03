Skip to Content
today at 12:51 AM
Published 4:00 AM

Snow and gusty winds expected on the high desert

KTVZ

Good Monday morning Central Oregon.

Our Winter Storm Warning impacting the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades expired last night.

Expect snow on and off throughout this week. Winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour. We may not see clearing until next weekend. We’ll keep an eye out as weather conditions could change, as we move through the week.

Daytime highs for Monday are average for this time of year. We’re looking at mid 30’s to upper 40’s. 

Have a sparkling day!   

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

