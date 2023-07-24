A smoke alert has been issued in the Warm Springs area

Happy Monday Central Oregon. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Smoke from the Simnasho fire and other wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels, especially in Jefferson County and the Warm Springs Reservation. The smoke alert will remain in effect until 11PM, Monday.

Expect mostly sunny skies for the next few days, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90’s.

Breezy conditions with winds gusting upwards of 31 mph, expected through Tuesday night.

