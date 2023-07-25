Skip to Content
Weather

Expect smoky and warm conditions on the High Desert

KTVZ
By
July 24, 2023 6:13 PM
Published 4:00 AM

Happy Tuesday morning Central Oregon! Hope you’re able to deal with these hazy conditions.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory – in effect, now through Thursday. Wildfires are burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions, will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Widespread haze will continue Tuesday, with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will remain warm – in the low to mid 80’s. For the latter part of the week, temperatures will begin to rise as we’ll hit close to 90 degrees by our weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content