Expect smoky and warm conditions on the High Desert

Happy Tuesday morning Central Oregon! Hope you’re able to deal with these hazy conditions.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory – in effect, now through Thursday. Wildfires are burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions, will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Widespread haze will continue Tuesday, with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will remain warm – in the low to mid 80’s. For the latter part of the week, temperatures will begin to rise as we’ll hit close to 90 degrees by our weekend.

Have a sparkling day!