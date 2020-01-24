Warm & Wet…Again

Local Forecast

The continued advance of multiple warm, wet systems will keep rain in our forecast, but at least we can look forward to a little break. After morning rain, we will see some partial clearing with scattered showers as highs reach the upper 40's to low 50's. Some areas will gusty SW winds at 5-15 mph. Look for rain showers and fog tonight with lows in the mid 30's and gentle se breezes.

Over the next several days we can expect more rain showers, heavy at times, and unseasonably warm temperatures both during the day and overnight. Sunday night and Tuesday night we will get just cold enough that some areas, the upper elevations in particular, can expect to add some snow showers to the rain.

