Warm Day After Tough Start

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some freezing rain last night, we woke up to clearer skies and slick roads this morning. Clouds will thicken today developing a slight chance of some late day showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's and breezes will remain light out of the south. A slight chance of rain will dissipate after midnight and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30's with light southerly winds.

Under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, Friday promises to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's. Clouds will thicken on a mild Friday night and then a chance of rain showers will return Saturday. Look for mid to upper 50's for daytime highs. Colder temperatures will settle in Saturday night. Lows will dip into the 20's. With that, a chance of snow showers will stay with us into Sunday when highs will only reach the mid to upper 30's. The chance of snow showers will taper through Sunday and leave us under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. We will see a variable cloud cover Monday with highs stay in the upper 30's and a cold, but dry night to follow. Temperatures warm back to normal Tuesday. A very slight chance of snow Tuesday night will turn to a chance of rain Wednesday as a chance of rain returns to the high desert.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!