Showers are possible today

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A chilly and moisture-packed system pressing into the NW will keep us under cloudy skies with a chance of scattered, mixed showers. SW breezes at 5-15 mph will be a bit gusty in some areas north of Redmond. Highs will top out in the mid 30's to low 40's. A chance of showers will be carried into this evening, and then we will see some partial clearing. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and those SW will become gentler overnight.

Warmer days will take us to the end of the work week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows will be scattered through the 30's. We will see a slight chance of scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night and then partly cloudy skies Friday. There will be a slight chance of mixed showers Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40's. A variable cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 40's will take us out of the weekend and into next week.

This current stormy flow will be good news for the mountain resorts. Mt. Bachelor could see an addition of 1-2 feet of fresh snow between now and Saturday. You should also be prepared for winter driving conditions in the Cascades for the next several days.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!