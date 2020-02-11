Another Very Nice Day!

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure centered well off the California coast will deliver another fine day to Central Oregon today. With a few thin clouds, we will see highs in the mid 40's to low 50's. Westerly and NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph this afternoon with some areas seeing gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds will back off to 5-10 mph this evening and become light tonight. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20's.

We will see only a modest change in the air flow pattern Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40's and winds will be much gentler out of the se. As a low-pressure center moves southward out of the Gulf of Alaska conditions will change Thursday. Even though daytime highs will stay in the upper 40's to low 50's, we will see the clouds thicken and bring a chance of some rain showers beginning about lunch time. That will turn to a chance of mixed and/or snow showers Thursday night as lows dip into the 20's. We will see a short break Friday and the next push of storm activity pushes in Friday night. This weekend highs will be in the mid 40's and overnight lows will drop to freezing or a little below. A chance of mixed showers will stay with us all weekend.

