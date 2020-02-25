Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Even though we may see a few thin clouds today, enough high pressure has built in to give us plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50's and breezes will be light and variable...generally out of the SE. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the 20's and calm evening breezes will become light out of the SE.

Sunny skies and a nice warming trend will be with us for the rest of the work week. By Friday we will see temperatures topping out in the mid 60's. The clouds will thicken beginning Friday night and that will usher in a chance of mixed showers and cooler temperatures Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will be around 50 Saturday and drop to the mid 40's Sunday. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will become mostly sunny Monday when highs get back to the low 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!