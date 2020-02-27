Near record highs today

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Enough high pressure will build in over the NW today to give us a beautiful and unseasonably warm day today. Under sunny skies our highs will reach the upper 50's to low 60's. Light SE breezes in the morning will stay light and variable through the day. Skies will stay clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 30's and se breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph.

We may see some thin clouds Friday, but temperatures will be equally mild...in the low 50's. The next weak system to push into the NW will thicken clouds a bit Friday night and then deliver a chance of mixed showers Saturday. It is a brief system and skies will begin to clear Saturday night. Expect to see mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs over the weekend will only get into the mid 40's. We will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 50's. A chance of showers will develop Monday night and stay with us through Tuesday, when highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. We get back to mostly sunny conditions Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!