What a glorious day!

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure that gave us such a beautiful day yesterday will stay with us today. It will weaken a bit, so we will see some clouds by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and SW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight with some seeing a chance of showers by morning. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's with gentle NW winds.

That increase in out cloud cover signals the advance of a system that will bring rain and wind to the coast and valley all weekend and into next week. Beginning tonight and over the next couple of days Mt. Bachelor and other resorts will see as much a 6-8" of fresh snow added to their bases. This will mean a chance of mixed showers for Central Oregon beginning as early as tomorrow morning. It will last through the day and into Saturday night. That chance of showers will taper off Sunday. It will also stay cool through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will dip into the low to mid 20's. A warming trend will start Monday and we will see a slight chance of showers Monday night that will stretch through much of Tuesday. From there we will see some gradual clearing with highs in the mid 50's Wednesday and upper 50's Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

