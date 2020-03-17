Modestly warmer

Local Forecast

We will stay cool under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, but we are not expecting any more snow until tonight. Highs will be in the mid 40's and NW breezes will be pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There is only a slight chance of scattered snow showers tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and those light breezes will turn calm after midnight.

PLEASE NOTE: All ski resorts are currently closed in compliance with Governor Brown’s directive. HOODOO announced this morning that they have CLOSED FOR THE SEASON.

A variable cloud cover will be with us for the rest of the week, but we are not expecting any more precipitation. Wednesday will stay a little cool, but by Thursday we will see our highs back into the mid 50's, pretty average for this time of year. The weekend ahead is looking pretty fair. Partly cloudy skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 50's. Skies will turn mostly cloudy Sunday night and we can expect a slight chance of mixed showers Monday.

