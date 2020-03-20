Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today and right through the weekend we are expecting fabulous conditions that will see sunny skies and highs almost 10 degrees above average. Today highs will be in the low 60's and breezes will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 20's. Breezes that turn calm in the evening will stay calm overnight.

With plenty of sunshine all weekend we will see highs in the low to mid 60's Saturday and mid to upper 60's Sunday. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers across the region Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. With lows dropping into the 20's Monday night a chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers by Tuesday morning. A chance of showers will stay with us Tuesday as highs top out in the mid to upper 40's. This will break up through the day Wednesday. By Thursday we will be under partly cloudy skies with highs around 50 degrees.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!