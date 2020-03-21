Skip to Content
Another chance for mixed showers on the way

Clear, sunny skies with above-average temperatures has been the weather story for Saturday in Central Oregon.

Clear conditions will stick with us into Saturday night, with lows hitting the high 20's for most of the region.

Sunday should look pretty similar, with temperatures topping out at 66 degrees, which is 11 degrees above average for this time of year according to the Roberts Field Almanac in Redmond.

Then Monday is when we see 30% chance for mixed showers on the High Desert, with southwesterly wind gusts possibly reaching 32 miles per hour.

By Tuesday morning, that chance for snow showers increases to 40%, before tapering off by Wednesday.

