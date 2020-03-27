Cool, rainy weekend

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of a spring storm system will thicken our clouds today, but we are not expecting much by way of rain until tonight; even then, it will just be a slight, 20%, chance. Highs today will reach the low 50's and SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Those winds will turn NW tonight and stay pretty gusty. We will see some light and isolated showers by morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20's.

Daytime highs over the weekend will be in the low 50's. A slight chance of rain Saturday will increase to a 40% chance of mixed showers Saturday night and then to a 50% chance of rain Sunday. More mixed showers are likely Sunday night into Monday. Highs will stay in the low 50's into the middle of next week and overnight lows will be down around freezing. A slight chance of scattered showers will stay with us through Thursday.

On a more personal note…please stay in, be safe and stay healthy this weekend. I know this is a difficult time, but we will get through it. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!