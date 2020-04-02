Chilly, with a warmup coming

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we begin the transition between systems. We will see chilly temperatures, accompanied by a chance of some scattered and isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's. Light and variable breezes this morning will turn WNW at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 20's and gentle breezes will turn SW after midnight.

This break between systems will stretch into Friday, when we see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's. The next system will be fairly weak and brief. It will work its way in over Saturday and deliver a chance of showers late Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday. The modest warmup will continue, but its greatest affects will be felt next week. We will head into the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs around 60!

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!