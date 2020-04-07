BEAUTIFUL DAY!

Local Forecast

The exchange continues today as low pressure tracks southward into Southern California and high pressure builds into the Pacific NW. This will mean sunny, warm conditions for the High Desert today. Highs will reach the low to mid 60's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Our skies will stay clear tonight and that will allow overnight lows to dip into the mid 20's. NW breezes will become calm.

These sunny, warm conditions will stay with us for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. In fact, we will warm into the mid 70's by Thursday and stay mild right through Saturday. We don't return to more normal temperatures until Sunday, when we see a few clouds build in. By Monday, we will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a very slight chance of scattered showers later in the day.

