SUNNY & WARM

As high-pressure gains some more strength over the region we will see more sunshine and a continuance of the warming trend. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60's and breezes will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will dip into the low 30's.

These pleasant conditions are going to continue for the next several days. With plenty of sunshine we will see highs in the low to mid 70's Thursday and around 70 Friday. We will be under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's through the weekend into next week.

