Scattered showers, t-storms

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of a system southward along the British Columbia coastline will pull more moisture into the Pacific NW today. We are expecting rain showers this afternoon, and with highs reaching the upper 70's, we have a chance of thunderstorms developing. NW breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. More rain is expected tonight with lows in the 40's and gusty northerly breezes at 10-15 mph.

Rain showers and cooling temperatures will continue through Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's through Sunday, when we see storm activity breaking up. After a very slight chance of showers Monday, we will get some gradual clearing, and highs will warm into the upper 60's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!