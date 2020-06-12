Chance of rain & thunderstorms

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The system that brought us rain and thunderstorms yesterday will continue its advance on the NW today. We will see a chance of rain and thunderstorms midday and then be left with rain showers going into tonight. Highs will be around 70 degrees and NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will give us a chance of showers all night, with gusty NW winds and lows in the 40's.

The passage of the front will leave us with much cooler air and rainy conditions Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 60's and lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Cooler temperatures will minimize the threat of thunderstorms, but a slight chance will exist through the afternoon. The main body of this system will move off to the NE Sunday and leave us with some partial clearing. Highs will be in the mid 60's. Monday's highs will be in the upper 60's and we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some isolated showers. Clearing skies will follow, and that will put us under mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70's going through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!