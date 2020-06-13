More chances for showers, with sunny days ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

We have already had a few isolated showers throughout the day, and more could be on the way in this evening.

There's about a 40%-50% chance we will see more showers, as westerly winds are pushing a system from northwest Oregon and along the Cascades closer to the High Desert.

Forecast lows will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as well, with more chances for rain coming in the evening.

Forecast highs will be scattered in the 60s, with forecast lows in the 40s.

More chances for rain stick with us through Tuesday morning, but that's when the change begins.

We are expecting mostly clear conditions Tuesday night through next Saturday, to go along with warmer temperatures as well.

On Wednesday, we will hit forecast highs in the low 70s. Then by next Saturday, we could be back in the high 80s.