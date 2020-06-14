Showers likely Monday morning

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

We have been met with mostly clear conditions throughout the afternoon, but that should change this evening.

Clouds are on the way, bringing with them chances for rain.

Central Oregon has between a 30%-50% chance to see showers Sunday night, mainly after the 11 p.m. hour.

Forecast lows will mostly be in the 40s, outside of Madras and Warm Springs that are expected to bottom out in the low 50s.

Showers are likely when we wake up Monday morning across the High Desert. That chance for showers sticks with us throughout the day, but dips down to around 40% by Monday evening.

Forecast highs will be on the chillier side as well, ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.

Westerly winds should be a bit stronger Monday, with some gusts around 20-25 miles per hour.