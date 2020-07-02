Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The fair skies and air flow that we see today will last right through the 4th of July weekend. Look for sunny conditions today with highs in the upper 70's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Our skies will stay clear tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 40's; pretty typical for this time of year. NW breezes will stay gentle through the evening and then turn calm after midnight.

As I mentioned, we will see little change in the air flow pattern over the next few days. That means that we will see plenty of sunshine and average daytime highs in the low 80's. Saturday and Sunday may include a few scattered clouds, but they will pose no threat of any showers. We will see slightly cooler temperatures beginning Tuesday and a few more clouds Wednesday. There is no rain in the forecast for the next several days.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!