Winter storm on the way

The advance of our first serious winter storm will be thickening our clouds today and deliver a chance of some showers to the northern portion of our region today. Highs will be in the mid 40's and SW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. With overnight lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's, we will see a 60% chance of some mixed showers by Friday morning. Winds will turn southerly at 5-15 mph.

This storm will be good news for mountain resorts. Mt. Bachelor could see a total accumulation of 30-40" between tonight and Monday morning. They are targeting December 7th as their opening date for pass-holders. Drivers should be aware that severe winter driving conditions are expected in the Cascades during this period. Mixed showers are expected across the High Desert during this time, as well, with upper elevations seeing accumulations of 4-6 inches of snow. Temperatures will warm slightly as we come out of the weekend, with a slight chance of rain showers continuing into next week.

