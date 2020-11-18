Breezy and rainy

Local Forecast

A storm system centered off the Oregon coast will continue to rotate a lot of moisture into the Pacific NW today. Consequently, rain showers are expected across the region throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and SW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. With overnight lows dipping to freezing and below, we can expect scattered snow showers. Winds will stay gusty out of the south.

Storm activity will break up Thursday morning, and we will be left under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40's. These fairer conditions will be carried into Friday and Saturday, but we will stay a bit on the chilly side. Highs will be in the mid 40's and overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20's. With the next system approaching, we will see the clouds thicken. A modest warming trend will carry our highs back into the low 50's by Tuesday, but we will also see a chance of scattered showers through the middle of next week.

