Sunny; Average Highs

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clear skies and a fairer air flow will help us get back to more average temperatures today. With plenty of sunshine we will see highs in the mid 40's. Southerly breezes will be quite gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and that will help temperatures drop a bit below average. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's, so prepare for another frosty morning. Breezes will turn light out of the SE.

Saturday will duplicate today, but the next system begins to push in Saturday night, so watch for the clouds to thicken. This will bring about a 20% chance of mixed showers late Sunday and Sunday night. We will see some partial clearing Monday. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 40's, and overnight lows will be in the 20's. After a brief bout of showers Tuesday into Tuesday night the rest of the week is looking cool, but fair. Right now, Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 weather center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!