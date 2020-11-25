Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Central Oregon will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00 am Thursday morning. Expect to see mixed showers into tonight, with daytime highs in the mid 30's to low 40's. Areas receiving snow will see accumulations of only an inch or two. Winds will turn westerly at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph this afternoon. Winds will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. The chance of snow will diminish and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, promises to be quite fair. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be right around our average of 45 degrees. A variable cloud cover will stay with us through the weekend, but we're not expecting any precipitation until Sunday night and into Monday. Even then, it is only a slight chance. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40's, with lows in the 20's, into the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!