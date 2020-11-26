Skip to Content
Mostly clear for your Thanksgiving holiday

Happy Thanksgiving, Central Oregon!

We have been graced with mostly clear skies for the holiday, with temperatures right around average.

Thursday night will be on the chilly side, especially for those of you who live around La Pine, where forecast lows will be around 10 degrees. Patchy freezing fog could be on the way in southern Deschutes County as well.

Temperatures will jump back above average, into the high 40s and low 50s Friday and Saturday, before cooling back into the 40s through the rest of your extended forecast.

The next time we might see rain and snow on the High Desert will be Monday, with a 20%-30% chance.

Max Goldwasser

