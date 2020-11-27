Clouds starting to roll in

Local Forecast

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

We had mostly clear skies to begin the day, but now clouds are slowly rolling into the region.

After being almost eight degrees above average during the day, our temperatures will drop to right around average at night.

Forecast lows in La Pine will be in the teens, and should stay there through the rest of the week. That means you can expect to see some patchy freezing fog in southern Deschutes County for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, Madras and Sisters have about a 20% chance at seeing rain and showers, while the rest of us can just expect to see mostly cloudy skies.

Our next real chance for rain and snow comes overnight Sunday into Monday, when snow is likely in La Pine and rain is likely in Sisters.