Dry weekend with another chance for rain and snow early Monday

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies will be with us for the rest of the weekend on the High Desert before another storm systems hits us early Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average until then, to go along with calm winds.

The system will likely hit us starting around 4 a.m. Monday morning, with snow likely in La Pine and Sunriver, and rain likely in Sisters.

The rest of us have about a 30%-40% chance for rain and snow in that same window.

Those conditions should last until about 10 a.m. Monday, after which the rain might stick with us for a couple more hours.

After that, no more rain or snow is expected in the region through the rest of your extended forecast.

Forecast lows in La Pine will be in the teens or lower for the next seven days, so you can expect to see patchy freezing fog overnight every night for the foreseeable future.