SUNNY & CHILLY

High pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver plenty of sunshine for the next couple days, but a chilly air flow will keep us on the cold side. Highs today will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and breezes out of the east and ne will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and that will help our thermometers to drop to the low teens to low 20's. Breezes will stay gentle out of the east and ne.

Wednesday will be a near duplicate of today, but watch for fog to build in Wednesday night. That fog will be dense in some areas Thursday morning. Pleasant conditions will prevail through the coming weekend. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows in the 20's.

