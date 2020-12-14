Icy AM, Then A Break

Local Forecast

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Precipitation across the region will quickly weaken this morning and we will see some partial clearing through the day. Highs will be in the low 40's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight, but we will stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20's and those gentle breezes will turn SE after midnight.

With moderate temperatures through the middle of the week we will see a good chance of scattered showers. We will see a break in the rain Friday along with highs in the mid 40's. Watch for a warmer, but drizzly weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!