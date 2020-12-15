A Little Break

Local Forecast

After a slight chance of some mixed showers in the early morning our skies will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's and SW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph. Winds will back off to 5-10 mph tonight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and overnight lows will dip into the 20's.

With highs in the mid 40's, rain is likely Wednesday. Lows will be at freezing or a little below Wednesday night, so we could see some snow mix in, especially at the upper elevations. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday and stay that way Friday night. We can expect a chance of mixed showers staying with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

