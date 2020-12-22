A little new snow

Local Forecast

With high pressure gaining strength over the region today, we will see plenty of sunshine on a windy afternoon. With a few clouds over the region, we will see highs in the low to mid 40's. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's and breezes will turn light out of the SE after midnight.

The ridge of high pressure bringing us such fair conditions today will linger over the region through Thursday. Expect to see highs in the low to mid 40's and lows in the teens to low 20's during that time. Clouds will thicken Thursday night and deliver a slight chance of scattered, mixed showers Friday, Christmas Day. That chance of mixed showers will last through Friday night into Saturday morning. We will see some partial clearing Saturday afternoon that will stay with us through Sunday into Monday. A cooling trend will have our daytime highs in the mid 30's by Monday.

